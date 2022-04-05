Search on for autorickshaw driver in hit-and-run incident on Poonmallee Trunk Road

He knocked down a sub-inspector and sped away

He knocked down a sub-inspector and sped away

A speeding autorickshaw driver knocked down and injured a sub-inspector of police during a vehicle check on Poonmallee Trunk Road on Sunday. The traffic police are trying to locate the driver. A video of the incident surfaced on Tuesday.

According to the police, sub-inspector Pon Raj, 57, attached to the Nandambakkam police station, was on duty on Poonamallee Trunk Road. Around 7.30 p.m., when he tried to stop an autorichshaw heading towards Poonamalle, the driver instead knocked him down and sped away.

His colleagues and passers-by took Mr. Raj to the Government Stanley Hospital for treatment. Doctors said he had sustained fractures on his hands and legs. The traffic police registered a case for rash driving and causing injury under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle's Act.