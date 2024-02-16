GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Search continues for two common langurs that escaped from enclosure in Vandalur zoo

The monkeys, which were recently brought to AAZP along with eight more langurs from Kanpur Zoological Park, slipped out of the enclosure located in the transit area meant for quarantine of the newly-brought animals

February 16, 2024 09:27 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Chennai

Geetha Srimathi

Officials of the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP), Vandalur are continuing their efforts to capture two common langurs that escaped from an enclosure on February 14.

The two monkeys, which were recently brought to AAZP along with eight more langurs from Kanpur Zoological Park, slipped out of the enclosure located in the transit area meant for quarantine of the newly-brought animals. AAZP authorities said, the incident happened when an animal keeper entered the enclosure for cleaning and without moving the animals into a cage, as it is typically done.

As of February 16 evening, one of the monkeys was spotted in Urapakkam and the other in Mannivakkam, said Manikandan Prabhu, Assistant Director, AAZP. Trap cages have been set for the arboreal animals, which have settled high up on trees. “This is proving difficult to capture,” said Mr. Prabhu. Two teams are monitoring the monkeys and will continue their efforts after daybreak on February 17.

In addition to the langurs, a pair of Egyptian vultures, three Himalayan griffons, and five mottled wood owls were received from the zoo in Uttar Pradesh on January 28. The langurs and birds were to be kept in quarantine for 21 days, as per guidelines, before being moved to enclosures.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.