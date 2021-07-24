Sculptures from automobile scrap being installed at 14 places in Chennai

A total of four tonnes of waste from automobiles has been collected; sculptors from AP created the artwork

The Greater Chennai Corporation has started installing sculptures made from automobile scrap at 14 locations in the city.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered civic officials to install the sculptures at locations such as the Marina beach, Kathipara flyover, Besant Nagar beach, Airport, Anna Nagar roundtana, War Memorial, Leisure Cycle Track, Indira Nagar and the parks of North Chennai.

A sculpture of a farmer will be installed at the park opposite the Secretariat in Fort Saint George. The Koyambedu circle will get a sculpture of a Jallikattu Kalai. Sculptures of a classical dancer and a mridangam player will be installed near the Airport.

Besant Nagar beach will get a sculpture of a tortoise. Marina beach will get sculptures of a crab, prawn and a shark. Sculptures of a leopard and a deer will be installed at the Leisure Cycle Track in Indira Nagar.

A total of four tonnes of waste from automobiles has been collected from the city to develop the sculptures, officials said.

Sculptors from Andhra Pradesh developed the sculptures last year. Former Corporation deputy commissioner (south) Alby John Varghese played a role in coordinating with sculptors in developing the sculptures, officials said.

The civic body has also started a drive to beautify the park along Marina beach, with more flowering plants. The artificial waterfall in the Marina has also been refurbished last week, following an inspection of Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Officials in each of the three regions and 15 zones have started preparing estimates for beautification of spaces near grade separators, bridges and road junctions to improve aesthetics. After clearing posters in the city, the civic body has planned artwork in such spaces.