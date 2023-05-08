Schools across T.N. cheer over better performance this year

May 08, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following two years of academic sessions being filled with uncertainties and delays owing to the pandemic, the Class XII results for this year’s board examinations brought much cheer for many schools, students and teachers across the State. Since 2019 when the State recorded a pass percentage of 91.3, there has been a steady increase in these figures.

Of the 8.03 lakh candidates who took up the Class XII exams this year, 749 candidates scored above 591 marks out of 600. Last year, 656 candidates scored above 591 marks out of the 8.06 lakh candidates who appeared for the exams.

This year, 96.32% of students from the science group cleared the examination, while 91.63% of students who took up the exams from the commerce stream cleared it.

“The results are definitely better when compared to last year and the number of students who could not clear the exams has come down, across government schools. Centums however, have dropped in mathematics and physics,” said Patric Raymond, State general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

While the 2022-23 academic year started on time and had in-person classes throughout for the students, this was also the first year following the pandemic that students took up the examinations in the full syllabus.

“While getting students motivated and helping them retain concentration was a challenge for many teachers, students too have worked harder and smarter. In our school, 253 out of 400 students who took up the exams scored above 500 marks,” said Vishnucharan Paneerselvam, correspondent, Shree Niketan group of Schools.