SCARF invites entries from media for mental health awards

Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF) has called for entries for “SCARF Media for Mental Health Awards 2022”.

The awards recognise a distinguished body of work that has contributed to mental health awareness. Journalists, including freelancers, who published articles on mental health in any print, online newspaper or magazines are eligible to take part.

The article should have been published in an Indian national or regional newspaper, magazine or credible online platform between April 2021 and March 2022 in English or any Indian languages.

Entries should be sent to communications@scarfindia.org. For more details, visit www.scarfindia.org


