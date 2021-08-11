Chennai

Sanitary napkin vending machines donated

The Rotary International District 3232 recently handed over 10 sanitary napkins vending machines to Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi to enable better access to menstrual health products. The project ‘Happy Periods’ aims to provide quality sanitary napkins at ₹1 per pad for those who cannot afford them. Rotary International district 3232 has come forward to install such vending machines in the 10 public toilets in zones 4 and 5 of the Corporation, as a pilot project.The initiative was funded by Rotary Club of Madras Temple City and Shankara Buildpro.

Geo Foundation is subsidising the price for the weaker segments of society. Rotary District Governor J Sridhar were among those who participated on the occasion.


