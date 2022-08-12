Sand lorries in eight districts to be off the road from August 18

About 20,000 sand lorries in eight districts, including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, will stop operating from August 18 as the owners are demanding stern measures against overloading

Lorry operators are under pressure to overload the vehicle and also operate without proper bills and transit pass. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

All M-Sand and River Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation had called for an indefinite strike seeking regulation of heavy vehicles and opening of more river sand quarries to cater to the growing demand. Members plan to stage a demonstration near Valluvar Kottam on August 18 in support of their charter of demands, including streamlining of m-sand manufacturing units.

Lorry owners also complained that corruption was rampant in the Transport department and action was not taken against overloading of vehicles.

Federation president S. Yuvaraj said lorries in eight districts, including Chennai and Villupuram, sourced river sand from one quarry in Vellore. More quarries must be opened for better availability of sand.

Alleging that there were 4,000 sand manufacturing units functioning in the State without approval, he said the State government must take stringent action against such units to ensure quality m-sand.

S. Dheenan of Tamizhaga Manal Lorry Urimaiyalargal Munnetra Sangam said overloading of vehicles at source led to accidents. Lorry operators were severely affected as they had to transport material without a proper GST bill and transit pass.