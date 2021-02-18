Chennai

Saksham celebrations come to a close

The month-long Saksham 2021, oil and gas conservation month celebrations in the State, came to a close with Governor Banwarilal Purohit distributing prizes to winners of various competitions conducted for schoolchildren.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that oil was like time, once consumed, it won’t replenish. "This thought should resonate in all our actions to ensure a sustainable energy future. ”

P. Jayadevan, Executive Director & Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Inderjit Singh, Head (Retail) Southern Region, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Sandeep Maheshwari, Zonal Head, South Zone, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, and K. Ashok, DGM (Petrochemical Marketing), Gas Authority of India Ltd and senior officials from PCRA and oil industry were present at the event, said a press release.

