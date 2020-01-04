‘Safeguard the monument’

Rich tributes were paid to Kaj Schmidt on the occasion of his 89th death anniversary at his memorial on Elliot’s Beach on December 30.

Alby John, Deputy Commissioner, South Region, Greater Chennai Corporation, placed a wreath at the monument along with S. B. Prabhakar Rao, Honorary Vice-Consul, Royal Danish Consulate, Chennai, and founders of Spark, a civic-forum.

People, who gathered at the edifice, paid tributes by placing battery-powered lamps at the facade of the monument.

One of the city’s landmarks built by Lieutenant-Colonel Sir George Frederick Stanley, the Governor of Madras, from 1929 to 1934, built in memory of a gallant Dane, who drowned in the beach while trying to save four girls.

At the anniversary ceremony, members of Spark, and residential welfare associations urged Alby John to take steps to protect the structure by deploying a security guard and illuminate the structure with white lights.

Recently, an anti-social element, climbed on the top of the structure and threatened to jump from the monument. It is said that he has damaged the top portion of the structure.

The top portion of the structure has been damaged. Moreover, the steel fences barricading around the structure have been damaged and corroded. Youngsters have scribbled on the walls of the structure. The Greater Chennai Corporation claims to have deployed a security guard. But, there is no security guard deployed at the monument. It is a common sight to see even children trying to climb the gate and the fences and gain entry into the memorial in broad daylight, members of Spark, and residential welfare associations, complained.

The monument has lost its dignity due to illumination of colour lights around the heritage structure.

Replying, Alby John, said, “ Steps will be taken to deploy a security guard and apply non-corrosive paint for steel fences.”

Residents say CCTV cameras should be put and warning messages should be displayed to prevent people from gaining entry into the monument.