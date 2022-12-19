  1. EPaper
S. Srinivas takes over as general manager, ICF

The previous GM, Naveen Gulati, has been promoted; Mr. Srinivas will hold this post as an additional charge, a press release said

December 19, 2022 02:03 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Srinivas

S. Srinivas | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S. Srinivas, an Indian Railway Service for Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) officer of the 1986 batch, has assumed additional charge of the post of General Manager, ICF, in place of Naveen Gulati. Mr. Gulati has been promoted as the Member (Traction and Rolling Stock) of the Railway Board.

Mr. Srinivas, who is presently the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer of ICF, took charge from December 17. 

He has worked in various capacities all over the Indian Railways as Chief Design Engineer of ICF, and Director of RDSO in Lucknow, according to a press release.. 

Chennai / railway

