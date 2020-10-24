RWA seeks removal of water hyacinths from Velachery lake

Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association in Velachery has requested the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Public Works Department (PWD) to clear the water hyacinths and grass that the Velachery lake are now overrun with.
“The Corporation did carry out a cleaning exercise in the lake in August with an aquatic weed-cutting boat that helps cut underwater weeds. However, the hyacinths have cropped up again and spread all over the lake. They have not not spared the drains either — through these drains, excess water flows from the lake into the Pallikaranai Marsh and the Buckingham canal. If this North-East monsoon is going to witness rains, the localities around the lake will be under sheets of water. So, representing the association, I have sent a telephonic message to the Corporation officials, PWD officials and our elected representatives asking them to attend to this. Besides, the Corporation should take measures to arrest discharge of sewage into the lake. That alone will provide a lasting solution in checking the growth of the water hyacinths. In addition to contaminating the lake, sewage nourishes the water hyacinths,” says S. Kumararaja, an office-bearer of the Association.
The Association also pointed out that the stormwater drain on Link Road which runs along Taramani MRTS station to Perungudi MRTS is yet to be desilted.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath