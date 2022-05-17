RTE admissions deadline extended till May 25
The Directorate of Matriculation Schools has extended the last day of filing applications for admissions under the Right to Education(RTE) Act till May 25.
The application process began on April 20 and was originally supposed to go on till May 18. Under the Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes at private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections.
This year in Tamil Nadu, there are around 95,000 seats in entry-level classes across private matriculation, nursery, and primary schools. To apply for admissions under the RTE act, persons can log onto www.rte.tnschools.gov.in
