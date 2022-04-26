RPF woman constable’s quick action saves commuter from being crushed under train at Chennai’s Egmore station

The Hindu Bureau April 26, 2022 12:30 IST

As the commuter was about to fall under through the gap between the train and the platform the constable pulled him out in a swift action

The above life saving act which was recorded in the CCTV camera has gone viral with several netizens appreciating the valour of the RPF staff. Photo: Southern Railway

Quick thinking and timely action of a Railway Protection Force (RPF) woman constable on duty at the Chennai Egmore station helped save a passenger from being crushed under a moving train. JUST IN: Here is the CCTV footage of an RPF constable saving a passenger at the Egmore railway station. Video: Southern Railway pic.twitter.com/YikCzHxo7A — The Hindu - Chennai (@THChennai) April 26, 2022 A senior official of the Chennai division of RPF said A. Mathuri was on patrol duty at the railway station of Sunday night when an unidentified person, trying to get down from the Rockfort express on Platform no. 4 that was beginning its departure from the station, slipped and fell down. Even as he was about to fall under through the gap between the train and the platform Ms. Mathuri pulled him out in a swift action onto the platform floor. Immediately a few of the commuters rushed to her assistance and moved the person away safely. On enquiry the person neither had the train ticket nor platform ticket, the RPF official added. The above life saving act which was recorded in the CCTV camera has gone viral with several netizens appreciating the valour of the RPF staff.



