Ritchie Street traders seek permission to open shops

Traders, who have been running business for decades at Chennai’s Ritchie Street, the electronics hub, have appealed to the State government to permit them to resume operations immediately.

Ritchie Street is the second largest market for electronics in India after Nehru Palace in New Delhi and covers Narasingapuram Street, Wallers Street, Meeran Sahib Street, Mohammed Hussain Sahib Street and Guruappa Road employing close to 8,000 people.

“We closed down the market when the lockdown announcement came. Even though now the government has ordered all electronic, mobile and computer peripherals shops to open in Chennai, our market has not received permission to open shops,” said R. Chandalia, secretary, Chennai Electronics and Infotech Traders’ Association, Ritchie Street.

“We request the State government to help us open shops and we assure that we will adhere to all precaution and safety measures issued to us,” he said.

Livelihood hit

The livelihood of several casual workers, daily wage earners, tricycle rickshaw pullers, courier staff and others dependent on daily income for their family were most affected, Mr. Chandala said.

Traders here said that businesses here started falling since the outbreak of COVID-19 in China.

“Shops here depend on the Chinese market for their consignments. There has been a huge supply shortage since January here,” said a trader.

“The shop owners here have tried their best to support their staff, but are struggling with no assistance from government; many establishments are on the verge of closing down,” he added. Traders here pointed out that if the lockdown continued, the entire business would go to neighbouring States like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka as their electronic markets had opened leading to trade and revenue loss of GST collection.

“Some manufacturers are approaching neighbouring States to procure electronic parts and other accessories and this will kill our businesses,” Mr. Chandalia said. This electronics hub, which is off Anna Salai, sells TV sets, laptops, home theatre systems, mobile phones, instruments, LED panels and lights. Components such as capacitors and integrated circuits and cables which are used by various manufacturing units are also available in this market.