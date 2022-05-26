Rise in number of applications under RTE Act this year

The School Education Department has received nearly 1.42 lakh applications for admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act this year in entry level classes across private schools in Tamil Nadu. This is more than a 50% increase in applications received when compared to the academic year 2021-22.

The last date for applying under the RTE Act was extended till May 25 this year. “We received 1,42,175 applications for around 95,000 seats in private matriculation, nursery and primary schools. This is a definite increase compared to the previous year,” said A. Karuppaswami, Director of Matriculation Schools.

Under the RTE Act, 25% of the seats in entry-level classes in private schools have to be reserved for students of the weaker sections of society. In 2021-22, around 56,166 students were enrolled under the Act and around 73,000 applications were received.

With several schools expected to have received more applications than the number of seats set aside under the Act, the selection of applicants will be done by a draw of lots shortly. Following this, a final list of students who have got admission will be released.

The School Education Department has announced that schools will reopen for students of Classes I to X on June 13 for the academic year 2022-23.