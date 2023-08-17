RGGGH rolls out telemedicine consultation service

August 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has launched a telemedicine consultation facility for specialities such as Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Geriatrics Medicine and Dermatology from Monday to Saturday. According to a press release, patients aged above 18 can avail the service from 9 a.m. to noon at https://teleconsultation.s10safecare.com.

The hospital has released the details of the speciality consultations available on each day - General Medicine from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., General Surgery on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Paediatrics on Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Geriatric Medicine on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Obstetrics and Gynaecology on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Dermatology on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Telemedicine was a boon to the elderly and non-ambulant patients not only in rural areas but also in the cities who are in need of an expert consultation but cannot travel, the release said.