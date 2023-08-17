HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RGGGH rolls out telemedicine consultation service

August 17, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) has launched a telemedicine consultation facility for specialities such as Medicine, Surgery, Paediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Geriatrics Medicine and Dermatology from Monday to Saturday. According to a press release, patients aged above 18 can avail the service from 9 a.m. to noon at https://teleconsultation.s10safecare.com.

The hospital has released the details of the speciality consultations available on each day - General Medicine from Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., General Surgery on Monday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Paediatrics on Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Geriatric Medicine on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Obstetrics and Gynaecology on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Dermatology on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Telemedicine was a boon to the elderly and non-ambulant patients not only in rural areas but also in the cities who are in need of an expert consultation but cannot travel, the release said.

Related Topics

Chennai / government health care / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.