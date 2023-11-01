HamberMenu
Revised speed limits for Chennai city to come into effect from November 4

The changes were decided upon after a six-member advisory committee submitted a report after making a comparative analysis of speed limits prevailing in other major cities

November 01, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
As per the new rule, the maximum speed limits have been fixed at 60 kilometre per hour (kmph) for light motor vehicles, 50 kmph for heavy motor vehicles and two-wheelers, and 40 kmph for autorickshaws. Photo: File | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

The Chennai City Traffic Police have announced new speed limits for vehicles based on a report submitted by an advisory committee.

As per the new rule, the maximum speed limits have been fixed at 60 kilometre per hour (kmph) for light motor vehicles, 50 kmph for heavy motor vehicles and two-wheelers, and 40 kmph for autorickshaws. In interior areas, the traffic police have fixed a uniform speed limit of 30 kmph for all types of vehicles. The new speed limits for vehicles will come into force from Saturday, November 4.

The six-member advisory committee was formed under Additional Commissioner of Police J. Sudhakar, which took into account the road infrastructure, ever increasing vehicle population, and new types of vehicles. 

As the speed limits were fixed nearly two decades ago in 2003, a senior police officer said the advisory committee, after making a comparative analysis of speed limits prevailing in major cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, determined the speed limits for different vehicle types. 

