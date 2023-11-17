HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Reticulated python rescued from IIT-Madras campus and sent to Guindy Children’s Park

The reptile, which escaped from the Snake Park years ago, was captured after a month-long search

November 17, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

Geetha Srimathi
Forest Department staff with the 12-foot reticulated python on Thursday.

Forest Department staff with the 12-foot reticulated python on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Forest Department

A 12-foot reticulated python, which was spotted inside the premises of Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), was found by the Forest Department and snake rescue volunteers on Thursday after month-long efforts.

Snake rescuers of the Forest Department, along with IIT-M workers and volunteers from the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD), set up trap cages and began patrolling in early October, when the reticulated python was sighted. Previously, the reptile was said to have been found by the guards at IIT-M, who left it inside the adjacent Guindy National Park. 

Shravan Krishnan, of BMAD, said IIT-M workers were asked to immediately contact the search team if the reticulated python was spotted. The snake was reportedly sighted twice by the workers. Based on the sightings, the snake rescuers strategically placed trap cages with hens. “We also scattered poultry droppings at places we knew it was moving around,” said Mr. Krishnan. Two members of the Irula community were brought in for a couple of days during the search operation.

Reticulated pythons, the world’s longest and third heaviest snakes, are non-venomous constrictors native to Southeast Asia and are capable of swallowing humans. According to E. Prasanth, Wildlife Warden, Chennai, the trapped reticulated python is believed to have escaped from the Snake Park years ago. The rescued snake, which weighs about 30 kg, is now housed in the Children’s Park.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.