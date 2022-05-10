Results of The Hindu Margazhi music contest for Carnatic krithi instrumental category announced
Indian Oil Corporation is the co-sponsor for the event
The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music contest Carnatic Krithi - instrumental category have been announced.
Contestants had sent in recordings of performances on instruments including flute, keyboard, mandolin, veena and violin. This category got the most number of entries. Prize winners will soon be intimated by email and all eligible entrants will get e-certificates. Indian Oil Corporation is the co-sponsor for the event, which is in its second year.
The entire results can be viewed on https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/.
Child talent - Flute
1st prize: Sukrithi Vijay
2nd prize: Pranav Adiga
Consolation prize: Skandan Suresh
Child talent: Keyboard
1st prize: Anirudh Subramanian
2nd prize: K. Sahana
Juniors: Keyboard
1st prize: Navneeth Suresh
2nd prize: K.Madhurkanth
Seniors: Keyboard
1st prize: Sneha S
2nd prize - Pranav Viswanathan
Child talent: Mandolin
1st prize: Subramaniaraju. U
Juniors - Mandolin
1st prize: U. Jayavigneshwar
2nd prize: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan
Child talent - Veena
1st prize: Anagha Ramkumar
2nd prize: Vidhyashree Vijayakannan
Juniors - Veena
1st prize: Vinayak Vaidyanathan
2nd prize: Hrudaya R. Krishnan
Consolation prize: Vishakha Vittal
Seniors - Veena 1st prize: A. V. Ramana Sai
2nd prize: S.Lalitha Devi
Child talent: Violin
1st prize: Amrutha Varshini Achalla; Saarang Bhagavath
2nd prize: Abhinav Kandala Consolation prize: Abhiram Juniors: Violin
1st prize:Skandan Subramanian
Seniors - Violin 1st prize: Adarsh Ajaykumar
