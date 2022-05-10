Chennai

Results of The Hindu Margazhi music contest for Carnatic krithi instrumental category announced

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music contest Carnatic Krithi - instrumental category have been announced.

Contestants had sent in recordings of performances on instruments including flute, keyboard, mandolin, veena and violin. This category got the most number of entries. Prize winners will soon be intimated by email and all eligible entrants will get e-certificates. Indian Oil Corporation is the co-sponsor for the event, which is in its second year.

 The entire results can be viewed on https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/.

Child talent - Flute

  1st prize: Sukrithi Vijay

2nd prize: Pranav Adiga

Consolation prize: Skandan Suresh

Child talent: Keyboard

1st prize: Anirudh Subramanian

  2nd prize: K. Sahana

Juniors: Keyboard

 1st prize: Navneeth Suresh

2nd prize: K.Madhurkanth

Seniors: Keyboard

1st prize: Sneha S

2nd prize - Pranav Viswanathan

Child talent: Mandolin

1st prize: Subramaniaraju. U

Juniors - Mandolin

1st prize: U. Jayavigneshwar

2nd prize: Saigovind Vijayaraghavan

Child talent - Veena 

1st prize: Anagha Ramkumar

2nd prize: Vidhyashree Vijayakannan

Juniors - Veena

 1st prize: Vinayak Vaidyanathan

2nd prize: Hrudaya R. Krishnan

  Consolation prize: Vishakha Vittal

Seniors - Veena  1st prize: A. V. Ramana Sai

2nd prize: S.Lalitha Devi

Child talent: Violin

1st prize: Amrutha Varshini Achalla; Saarang Bhagavath

2nd prize: Abhinav Kandala  Consolation prize: Abhiram Juniors: Violin

1st prize:Skandan Subramanian

Seniors - Violin  1st prize: Adarsh Ajaykumar


