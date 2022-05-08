Results of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest are out

90 prizes awarded to performers across all categories

90 prizes awarded to performers across all categories

The results of The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest, which received 654 entries, are out. The judges listened to each of the entries with great patience and finalised a total of 90 prizes across all categories.

A total of 25 prizes were awarded by gurus M. Lalitha and M. Nandini in the instruments category; 28 prizes under the thukkada category by guru Varalakshmi Anandkumar; nine prizes each were awarded by guru and mridangist Erode Nagaraj and writer and musician Sujatha Vijayaraghavan; and under the Hindustani style, nine prizes were awarded by guru and vocalist Lalita Sharma.

Ms. Vijayaraghavan said out of the 49 candidates, nine were of a good standard and worthy of a prize. “There were a good number who were beginners and a few who showed potential. To render a song with a full awareness of raga bhava and sahithya bhava, sustained training under a good teacher and years of listening to great masters are the prerequisites. Such competitions bring out those who are well trained and committed to the pursuit of this art,” she said.

Mr. Nagaraj said he had given marks under five heads — kaalapramaanam, sol suddham, naadham, gathi bedlam and presentation. “The marks scored by participants are out of 50,” he said.

Ms. Anandkumar, who also teaches French, said judging gave her an opportunity to listen to so many kritis and vidwans in the making. Judges Ms. Lalitha and Nandhini said they had to be rather generous in the child talent and junior categories. Ms. Sharma said it was nice to see so many youngsters perform very well.

Though the last date for submission of entries was December 31, 2021, it took time to comb through all the presentations. Entries could be sent in either under the Carnatic Classical or Hindustani styles, split into three categories — under 12 (children), 13-19 years (juniors) and 20-40 years (seniors). This is the second year of the competition, and last year, there were around 850 entries, including international participants.

V. Vetriselvakkumar CGM (Corporate Communications), Southern Region, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., said this was the second year that the PSU was joining hands with The Hindu for this competition, and they were glad to be able to encourage many young talents. Indian Oil was the co-sponsor for the event.

Carnatic Krithi Vocal - Child talent

First prize — Advay Venkateswaran; Anvitha Savithri; Vaibhav Vasanth

Second Prize — Rohith; Shivanga Hasyagar

Third prize — Srinath Kartik

Consolation prize — Srihari Venkataraghavan

Carnatic Krithi Vocal - Juniors

First prize — Jhanvi Shankar

Second prize — Nanditha Kannan; Sreya S.

Third prize — Madhura Sriram

Consolation prizes — Arjun Sai; V. Yadushree; (special mention) Ashapmai Dellang

Carnatic Krithi Vocal - Seniors

First prize — Govind Balakrishnan

Second prize — Meera

Third prize — Suhasini Srirangam

Consolation prizes — Brinda R.S.; Jayashree Aditya

The complete results of the The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest can be viewed on: https://forms.thehindu.co.in/margazhi-Music/