Restaurant staff in Chennai to get a day’s leave to cast their votes

April 16, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

On Friday, April 19, when the State goes to the polls, restaurants in and around the city plan to open past noon with limited menu options and a skeleton crew. Chennai Hotels’ Association’s V. Ravi said they would grant a day’s leave for employees based in the State to cast their votes. “If people want to travel to their home towns to vote, they will get the day’s leave. We will operate restaurants using workers from other States,” he said.

Association secretary R. Rajkumar said they decided to open post-noon to ensure those working for the smooth conduct of polls, including the policemen and government staff, and the public can order food. Around seven lakh workers are estimated to work in the city’s 7,000 odd restaurants. Of this, 70% are said to be workers from other States, and they would be granted leave to vote during the time their respective States go to the polls.