Residents welfare association in Velachery distributes more than 15,000 masks

A residents welfare association in Velachery, started distributing masks to its residents free of cost, even before the Chennai Corporation’s directive for the compulsory wearing of masks when stepping outdoors.

The office-bears of the Velachery Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association (VAINRWA) had purchased huge quantities of cotton cloth and arranged with local tailors to produce 15,000 masks.

S. Kumararaja, an office bearer of VAINRWA, said though the wearing of masks was made mandatory from Monday, three to four masks were distributed to every household in Annai Indira Nagar last week itself, free of cost.

The office-bearers readied more than 15,000 masks and distributed it to around 750 houses covering 21 streets in the locality. Masks were also distributed to shop owners, sanitary staff, fire rescue personnel and other government officials.

Since the announcement of the nation-wide lock down from March 24, the office bearers of VAINRWA have also purchased more than 400 kilograms of bleaching powder and have disinfected 21 streets. Also, residents distributed food kits containing rice and other provisions for a month to 15 sanitary workers of the civic body.

The members of VAINRWA also distributed more than 400 kg of rice to Deepam Trust and have made arrangements for providing hygienic cooked food to the officials of the Fire and Rescue Department since March 24.