Residents urge WRD to continue desilting of Puthu Thangal Eri

The residents of West Tambaram are unhappy that the work to desilt and deepen the Puthu Thangal Eri has come to a grinding halt.

A resident, on condition of anonymity said that the Kancheepuram Collectorate gave permission to WRD recently to remove encroachments and desilt the lake. The Collectorate allowed WRD to take 1,000 loads (two units) of soil from the lake. “The work to desilt the lake was given to a private contractor. The work went on for two days and on the third day, it stopped,” says the resident.

An official from the Water Resources Department (WRD), which comes under the Public Works Department, has alleged that the work was stopped after an elected representative raised an objection that excess soil was being carried out of the lake. However, when contacted, the elected representative denied the allegation and said that the work was stopped due to rain.

Recently, the volunteers of Puthu Thangal Eri Trust, formed by the residents of West Tambaram and environmental activists in association with Care Earth, Rotary Club of Chennai and Sun Foundations, freed the lake of trash.

“Encroachments along the bunds of the lake still exist. Unless they are cleared, the desilting work will not serve any purpose. The local body should also prevent any further encroachments,” adds the resident.

A member of Puthu Thangal Eri Trust says that they are planning to develop a walkers’ path, children’s park and a boating facility at the lake soon. “We have also created island to attract birds. We will be palm trees and saplings of native tree species on the bunds. Palm trees strengthen the bunds and prevents soil erosion,” he adds.