Residents’ request to WRD

The residents of Kolathur Village, have made a request to the Water Resources Department to re-construct the

sluice gate and the weir at the sprawling ‘Kolathur Eri’.

The sluice gate and the weir were damaged during cyclone ‘Vardah’ in the year 2016.

If re-constructed, the weir will be able to store rainwater, which in turn will recharge the ground water level,

and increase the storage capacity of the water-body.

During the ‘copious’ rains received this year, the ‘Eri’ reached full capacity, and the water flowed through the

broken weir to Bay of Bengal, residents say.

Similarly, if steps are taken to re-construct the sluice gate, water can be stored and can be released when the

lake or pond overflows. Besides, the shutter of the sluice gate can be opened to release water when needed for

irrigation purposes, residents added. Sluice gate controls water levels, and in times of flood, the gates are

opened to safeguard the bunds of the lake from getting breached, residents added.

The water-body receives rain water from Kayar Forest near Mambakkam. This time, due to broken weir and

sluice gate, the surplus water from the forests wasn’t stored in the eri. The rain water flowed into the sea. As a

result, the farmers have to depend on ground water for agricultural purposes. Similarly, steps should be taken

to de-silt and deepen the water-body and form bunds, residents pointed out.

“ We have been giving representations in this regard for the past three years. But, till date, no action has been

taken.”

A WRD official assured to inspect the lake and do the needful at the earliest.

Photo Caption :

Kolathur Eri brimming with water after the rains.