Residents of Anna Nagar Extension urge Tangedco to set up fuse off call centre

Power utility yet to clear a proposal to open an FOC centre at T.S. Krishna Nagar

The residents of a section of Anna Nagar Extension want a new Fuse Off Call (FOC) centre or restore the FOC to T.S. Krishna Nagar section office.

The residents of areas comprising TVS Colony, Officers Colony, Anna Nagar Extension and Krishnanagar, complained about the difficulties in contacting the Mogappair FOC to which the localities were attached, whenever there were power breakdowns, particularly at night.

Complaining about the hardships in contacting their FOC, social activist V. Rajagopal said most of the time it was engaged and the residents were forced to visit the call centre located more than 3 km away to inform about the power breakdowns. He said in case of power shutdown at night, the residents find it difficult to contact the local officials. He wanted the FOC centre at Mogappair to be segregated and a new one opened at T.S. Krishna Nagar section office.

An electricity official of the West Circle of Tangedco said a proposal for creating a new FOC serving only T.S. Krishna Nagar and nearby areas had been sent and they were waiting for the proposal to be cleared at the head office.

A senior official of Tangedco said irrespective of the number of consumers and area size, FOC would normally serve at least four section offices and in this case four section offices are being served by the Mogappair FOC. He said the proposal would be studied and based on the need, an FOC would be created.