Residents clean two ponds in Velachery

Disheartened by the neglect shown by the government authorities to maintain two ponds, the residents of Velachery took upon the job of cleaning the waterbodies themselves.

A group of volunteers and environmental activists came together under the 'Save Water Bodies Velachery' and removed garbage from the two ponds — Puliyankeni Kulam located at Brahmin Street and Nattar Kuttai at Nattar Street — on Wednesday.

Both the waterbodies were in a poor state with the bunds used for dumping garbage and the government agencies concerned did not take action despite repeated petitions, residents said.

S. Kumararaja, convener of the forum to protect the waterbody, said the Puliyankeni Kulam located at the end of Brahmin Street was cleaned with the help of volunteers and support from the Chennai Corporation. The Nattar Kuttai, which was filled with construction debris, was deepened with the help of an excavator provided by the civic body.

The residents appealed to the Tahsildar to take steps to protect the Nattar Kuttai from any encroachment by constructing a compound wall. The residents have also requested the civic body to link stormwater drain being constructed in the nearby streets to the waterbody.

The volunteers also requested the civic body to remove water hyacinth from the Puliankeni Kulam and take steps to prevent sewage flowing into it.