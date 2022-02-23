Republic Day tableaux in Chennai to be available to public for one more week

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the decision after requests from some students and members of the public on social media

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made the decision after requests from some students and members of the public on social media

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday announced that the three Republic Day tableaux on Kamarajar Salai in Chennai would be available to the public for viewing for one more week. The tableaux are stationed near Vivekanandar House near the Marina beachfront.

The Chief Minister’s decision followed requests from students and the general public on social media, an official release said. It may be recalled that Mr. Stalin sprung a surprise visit on students, at the Marina beachfront, while they were visiting the tableaux. Some students had taken selfies with him. Mr. Stalin too had taken some selfies and shared them on social media.

After the Tamil Nadu government’s tableau was rejected by a panel from taking part in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi last month, Mr. Stalin wrote to the Prime Minister requesting it to be considered.

After Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh replied to the Chief Minister’s letter explaining the reasons behind the rejection, Mr. Stalin announced that the rejected tableau, along with few others, would be paraded in the Republic Day parade in Chennai, and would be taken for display in major towns and cities across the State.