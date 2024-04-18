GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Religious discourse exponent awarded

April 18, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha on Wednesday, conferred the ‘Birudhu of Pravachana Sudha Vani’ on religious discourse exponent Nagai Mukundan during their Sri Ramanavami festival. The award was presented by Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, Rajalakshmi Institutions. 

Speaking on the occasion, Deccan Murthy of Sri Thyaga Bramha Gana Sabha, said, Mr. Mukundan who began giving religious discourses in 1981, was a student of Pulavar Keeran. Va. Ve. Subramanian, former principal of Vivekananda College, said that Pulavar Keeran had groomed him well. Mr. Mukundan met the Pulavar when he came to present discourses at the Nagapattinam Soundararajaperumal temple where the former’s father was a priest. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.