Religious discourse exponent awarded

April 18, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sri Thyaga Brahma Gana Sabha on Wednesday, conferred the ‘Birudhu of Pravachana Sudha Vani’ on religious discourse exponent Nagai Mukundan during their Sri Ramanavami festival. The award was presented by Thangam Meganathan, chairperson, Rajalakshmi Institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Deccan Murthy of Sri Thyaga Bramha Gana Sabha, said, Mr. Mukundan who began giving religious discourses in 1981, was a student of Pulavar Keeran. Va. Ve. Subramanian, former principal of Vivekananda College, said that Pulavar Keeran had groomed him well. Mr. Mukundan met the Pulavar when he came to present discourses at the Nagapattinam Soundararajaperumal temple where the former’s father was a priest.