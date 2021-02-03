Rela Hospital achieves high success in transplant

‘99.2% of liver transplants successful’

Rela Hospital set a benchmark with a 99.2% survival rate for patients who underwent liver transplant in the past year.

Hospital chairman Mohamed Rela said the multi-speciality quaternary care centre had performed over 120 liver transplant surgeries in the past year and except for one patient, the rest had survived.

“Internationally, it is a benchmark for a high quality liver transplant programme. Rela Hospital’s current patient survival rate of 99.2% is a significant achievement,” he said.

The survival rate is based on how many patients survive the month after surgery. The survival rate stood at 95% three months after the surgery, he added.

According to him, patients die several years after the transplant for various reasons other than that of surgery. “We are an outlier in the right direction and are proud of these results. Globally, the survival rates for liver transplantation averages at 90%. Our survival is much higher than global standards. This improved survival is a boon for our patients,” Dr. Rela said.

He attributed the success to COVID-19 restriction. It reduced visits to hospitals by patients’ relatives, preventing the spread of infection. Those who had been treated were hence protected from being infected when their immunity was low.

Of the transplant patients, 40 were children and 20 to 30 were patients from abroad.

Chief executive officer of the hospital K. Ilankumaran said patient access, innovative treatment and proactive care had ensured good outcomes for the patients.