Rejuvenated Villivakkam tank almost ready

The Villivakkam tank redevelopment work, one of the showcase projects of the Chennai Corporation, is progressing well towards completion before the start of the north-east monsoon.

About 75% of the restoration of the sprawling waterbody has been completed and the remaining work will be completed by the first week of September, say civic officials.

The tank restoration project, executed under the Smart City mission costing around ₹25 crore, would have several amenities, including a hanging bridge, a floating wetland, pathways, food court and play area for children.

The work, which was launched by Local Administration Minister S.P. Velumani in May 2018, was to be completed by September 2019, but was delayed after the civic authorities faced hurdles in deepening the waterbody.

A senior civic official said the project work was delayed because of the huge silt formation caused by the dumping of excavated debris of the Chennai Metro Rail. He said: “It took more than six months for removing the debris and deepening the lake leading to the delay. The lockdown due to COVID-19 caused further delay.” More than 90% of the tank rejuvenation work, along with ‘stone pitching’ around the 17 acres of the waterbody, has been completed, and the pathway work is in progress. Also, the pile foundation for the suspension bridge has been completed, he said.

The Villivakkam tank — spread over 36.50 acres — was proposed to be renovated after the deluge in December 2015.

A senior official of the civic body said a few private amusement parks have shown interest in taking up maintenance of the tank spread over more than 1.10 lakh square metres.