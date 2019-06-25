Chennai drought: Private water tanker operators told to regulate pricing after complaints over exorbitant rates

Private water tanker operators must regulate the price charged from residents across the city and draw water from multiple sources, said S.P. Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply.

At a meeting with the private water tanker operators’ association here on Monday, he said the State government would extend support to ensure smooth operation of private tankers.

Following complaints about exorbitant rates being charged by private water tankers, the Minister said lorry operators must charge less and refrain from pumping water from quarries.

The members of the association wanted the government to identify the sources and fix the rates to avoid resistance from residents and improve supply.

They noted that the association took action on complaints of exorbitant charges collected by water tankers in some areas.

In a press release, the Minister said Chennai was being supplied with 525 million litres of water a day.

Various sources, including borewells in Neyveli mines, agricultural wells in Tiruvallur district and smaller waterbodies were being tapped.

Announcing that two more desalination plants would be established soon, he said it would be the permanent solution to tackle growing water needs.

Tamil Nadu was being provided with an additional 2,300 million litres of drinking water compared to 2011. Earlier, only 4,000 million litres were being supplied in the State, he claimed.