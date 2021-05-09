Chennai

‘Regulate industries producing oxygen in Sriperumbudur’

Sriperumbudur MLA Selvaperunthagai on Saturday inspected industries producing oxygen in Sriperumbudur and demanded government intervention to increase production.

“There is adequate production of oxygen in some companies. But a few are reportedly creating a scarcity. We have brought it to the notice of the government. The State government should intervene and regulate the production and sale of oxygen,” he said. Tamil Nadu should receive priority in supply of oxygen from industries located in areas such as Sriperumbudur, he added.

