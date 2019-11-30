'Reduce the height of sloped pathways'

The residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar, Adambakkam Post, West Velachery, are irritated a lot over the

construction of sloped pathways at a good height.

The residents complained that at many places in the locality, outside residential homes and apartments and

commercial establishments, sloped pathways have been constructed at an elevated level by the real estate

promoters at the walkers space area.

To add to the woes of the pedestrians, the pathways and the space abutting it (walkways) have become a

parking lot forcing the pedestrians to walk on the carriageway.

Besides, the residents say the structures obstructs free flow of rainwater and causes stagnation on the

carriageway during the rains.

" It is quite risky to walk on the sloped pathways. The pathways have been constructed till the carriageway

from the gates of residential homes and apartments and parking lot of commercial establishments till the

carriageway. Recently, I fell down, when I tried to stop on the pathway (cycle) to avoid a speeding motorist,"

says K. Rajagopalan, vice-president, Mahalakshmi Nagar Residents Welfare Association (MNRWA).

In addition, the residents requested the GCC to de-silt the rainwater harvesting structures at periodic intervals

constructed across the serene residential locality. At places across the locality, the structures are buried under

shrubs and mud and at points not visible.

“ The structures should be de-silted at periodic intervals to store rainwater thus recharging the ground water

level.” R. Balaji Prasanth, secretary, MNRWA, said.

Other demands by the residents include construction of a road bund at the intersection of Mahalakshmi Nagar

Fifth Cross Street and Brindavan Nagar Main Road and Mahalakshmi Nagar Fifth Cross Street and Sixth

Cross Street. Due to lack of milling, during road laying works, the height between two roads at the

intersections has varied resulting in creation of a slope street.

As a result, during thundershowers and heavy rains, the rain water from Brindavan Nagar Main Road, Kakkan

Bridge Road (Guindy) and Sixth Cross Street floods Mahalakshmi Nagar Fifth Cross Street and Fifth Cross

Street Lane, Rajagopalan, pointed out.

As per the natural course, the rain water from these stretches should flow towards Veerangal Odai opposite

Velachery MRTS Station.

A GCC official assured to look into the issue and do the needful.