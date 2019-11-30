'Reduce the height of sloped pathways'

The residents of Mahalakshmi Nagar, Adambakkam Post, West Velachery, are irritated a lot over the
construction of sloped pathways at a good height.
The residents complained that at many places in the locality, outside residential homes and apartments and
commercial establishments, sloped pathways have been constructed at an elevated level by the real estate
promoters at the walkers space area.
To add to the woes of the pedestrians, the pathways and the space abutting it (walkways) have become a
parking lot forcing the pedestrians to walk on the carriageway.
Besides, the residents say the structures obstructs free flow of rainwater and causes stagnation on the
carriageway during the rains.
" It is quite risky to walk on the sloped pathways. The pathways have been constructed till the carriageway
from the gates of residential homes and apartments and parking lot of commercial establishments till the
carriageway. Recently, I fell down, when I tried to stop on the pathway (cycle) to avoid a speeding motorist,"
says K. Rajagopalan, vice-president, Mahalakshmi Nagar Residents Welfare Association (MNRWA).
In addition, the residents requested the GCC to de-silt the rainwater harvesting structures at periodic intervals
constructed across the serene residential locality. At places across the locality, the structures are buried under
shrubs and mud and at points not visible.
“ The structures should be de-silted at periodic intervals to store rainwater thus recharging the ground water
level.” R. Balaji Prasanth, secretary, MNRWA, said.
Other demands by the residents include construction of a road bund at the intersection of Mahalakshmi Nagar
Fifth Cross Street and Brindavan Nagar Main Road and Mahalakshmi Nagar Fifth Cross Street and Sixth
Cross Street. Due to lack of milling, during road laying works, the height between two roads at the
intersections has varied resulting in creation of a slope street.
As a result, during thundershowers and heavy rains, the rain water from Brindavan Nagar Main Road, Kakkan
Bridge Road (Guindy) and Sixth Cross Street floods Mahalakshmi Nagar Fifth Cross Street and Fifth Cross
Street Lane, Rajagopalan, pointed out.
As per the natural course, the rain water from these stretches should flow towards Veerangal Odai opposite
Velachery MRTS Station.
A GCC official assured to look into the issue and do the needful.