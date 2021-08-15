Chennai

Realtor arrested in cheating case

A 25-year-old engineering graduate was arrested in Coimbatore for cheating a woman and her family on the promise of marriage and escaping with ₹7 lakh from them.

The accused has been identified as Surya, 25, a native of Bengaluru. He is said to be the son of an officer of the Intelligence Bureau. The police said that he was into the real estate business.

The police said he recently approached a woman working in a software firm on a matrimonial website. and claimed to be an employee at the human rights commission. and gained her family's confidence after visiting them in person. A week ago, Surya took the woman with him to show a plot, took ₹7 lakh from her, left the place and switched off his mobile phone. A case was registered in Kanathur police station.


