HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Real estate businessman in Chennai arrested, following actor Gautami’s complaint of cheating

Ms. Gautami alleged that two men, who had facilitated the sale of a property for her in 2015, misappropriated a major chunk of the money

November 04, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Gautami Tadimalla. File photograph

Actor Gautami Tadimalla. File photograph

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai on Friday, November 3, 2023, arrested a real estate businessman, following a complaint of cheating filed by former BJP member and actor Gautami Tadimalla.

Police said Ms. Gautami, in her complaint, submitted that she was planning to sell her property measuring 8.63 acres in Kottaiyur village, Tiruvallur District in 2015. Two individuals, Balaraman of Anna Nagar and Raghunathan of Chengalpattu came forward to facilitate the sale of the property. They obtained a power of attorney from Ms. Gautami, in their favour. Thereafter, they sold her property to a Mumbai-based company M/s Jaya Hind Investments Pvt Ltd and gave ₹4.10 crore to her.

However, it was only after the receipt of notice from the Income Tax Department in 2021 that Ms. Gautami said she found out that Balaraman and Raghunathan had sold her properties for ₹12 crore, paid her ₹.4.10 crore and misappropriated the rest. Thereby they cheated her, she alleged.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and it was taken up for investigation.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner S. John Victor arrested one of the absconding accused persons, J. Balaraman, 64 of Anna Nagar West. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / real estate / fraud / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.