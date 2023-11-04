Real estate businessman in Chennai arrested, following actor Gautami’s complaint of cheating

November 04, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch in Chennai on Friday, November 3, 2023, arrested a real estate businessman, following a complaint of cheating filed by former BJP member and actor Gautami Tadimalla.

Police said Ms. Gautami, in her complaint, submitted that she was planning to sell her property measuring 8.63 acres in Kottaiyur village, Tiruvallur District in 2015. Two individuals, Balaraman of Anna Nagar and Raghunathan of Chengalpattu came forward to facilitate the sale of the property. They obtained a power of attorney from Ms. Gautami, in their favour. Thereafter, they sold her property to a Mumbai-based company M/s Jaya Hind Investments Pvt Ltd and gave ₹4.10 crore to her.

However, it was only after the receipt of notice from the Income Tax Department in 2021 that Ms. Gautami said she found out that Balaraman and Raghunathan had sold her properties for ₹12 crore, paid her ₹.4.10 crore and misappropriated the rest. Thereby they cheated her, she alleged.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered and it was taken up for investigation.

A police team led by Assistant Commissioner S. John Victor arrested one of the absconding accused persons, J. Balaraman, 64 of Anna Nagar West. He was remanded in judicial custody.