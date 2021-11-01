Re-laying of roads pending following civic projects

Work on civic infrastructure in many areas has been delayed because of various line agencies’ failure to complete tasks ahead of the monsoon.

Re-laying of roads in Macro Marvel Riverview County in Manapakkam (ward no. 157) has not been completed.

Residents said the seven cross streets and the two main roads were dug up by Metrowater many months ago to lay house service connections for supply, and also for laying the drainage network.

“The work is now complete but the road has not been re-laid yet. The city has already faced several spells of rain, and due to this, the condition of the streets in the colony has worsened,” a resident said.

“After the rain, it is difficult to walk or drive because of the slush on the streets. This inconveniences 300 families in the colony, many of whom are elders. Several residents have been injured in falls. We will appreciate it if immediate steps are taken to lay temporary roads before heavy rains start. Cabs have refused to come to the gates of houses or even cancelled the trips. This makes it difficult for senior citizens who need doorstep pickup,” another resident said.

Monsoon setting in

Opposite the Police Commissioner’s Office on E.V.K. Sampath Salai, the road has been dug up and has not been re-laid despite the monsoon setting in.

“You cannot even walk on the footpath. The work has been going on for over a month,” a resident said.