Rashmi, the journalist

Mrs. Y.G. Parthasarathy, who passed away on Tuesday, was not only a doyen of education, but also one of the first women journalists in Tamil Nadu, whose association with The Hindu lasted for over 20 years.

After obtaining a postgraduate diploma from the University of Madras, where she was the only woman in her batch, she worked with The Mail and later with the Sport and Pastime magazine of The Hindu, where she wrote under the pseudonym ‘Rashmi’. She edited a page for women that the publication had at the time. She also wrote for Kumudam under the pseudonym ‘Jalak’ and in Swadesamitran as ‘Sumangali’. She was among the guests of honour at the inaugural function of the Chennai chapter of the Network of Women in Media, and expressed solidarity with women journalists at the Chennai Press Club over a decade ago.