Ramkumar Ramamoorthy is Chennai Mathematical Institute’s new CEO

Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, who recently resigned from Cognizant as its India chairman and managing director, has now joined the Chennai Mathematical Institute (CMI) as its Chief Executive Officer.

“Starting October 1, I have joined the advisory leadership team of Chennai Mathematical Institute,” Mr Ramamoorthy told The Hindu.

“My focus will be to accelerate the growth of the institution while preserving the excellence it is known for, attract greater funding for teaching and research, drive higher levels of industry-connect for consulting and sponsored research, and strengthen its brand across stakeholders,” he said. He added, “With mathematics being the foundation for machine learning, data science, artificial intelligence and quantum computing, CMI has a great opportunity to shape the future of economy, business, society and environment, among other things.”

Mr. Ramamoorthy said, “Having spent over 25 years with two of the top IT companies in India, which also happen to be the largest recruiters in the private sector, I have worked extensively with the academia in many areas. Likewise, I have also had the good fortune to work closely with many professional trade bodies such as AMCHAM, NASSCOM, MCCI, CII and USIBC and interact with leaders across industries. " I am looking forward to leverage the networks that I have built and take the rich capabilities of CMI to the government, industry and academia to drive higher levels of excellence and innovation. “

Founded in 1989 , Chennai Mathematical Institute is a centre of excellence for teaching and research in the mathematical sciences.