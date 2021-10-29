Chennai

Actor Rajinikanth undergoes procedure at Chennai hospital, recovering well

Actor Rajinikanth   | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Actor Rajinikanth, who was admitted to Kauvery Hospital on Thursday, underwent carotid artery revascularisation on Friday, and is recovering well, according to a medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

The actor was admitted to the hospital after an episode of giddiness. An expert panel of doctors evaluated him and advised him to undergo carotid artery revascularisation.

The procedure was performed successfully on Friday, and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital after a few days, the bulletin said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 29, 2021 3:10:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/rajinikanth-undergoes-procedure-in-chennai-hospital/article37227199.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY