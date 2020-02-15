Chennai

Rajamannar Salaiopened up again; this time by Tangedco

Greater Chennai Corporation is yet to relay a section of the road dug up for CMWSSB work last year

For the second time in less than a year, Rajamannar Salai, off Arcot Road, in Virugambakkam, has been dug up again. This time, Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation) has dug up the road to lay its cables to prevent power fluctuations in the neighbourhood. Interestingly, the 60-ft-stretch was dug up early last year by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to lay its water pipes. CMWSSB completed its work in mid-2019 but till today, the dug-up section has not been properly relaid with bitumen coating by the Greater Chennai Corporation. Instead, the stretch has been roughly levelled with sand and construction debris. Now, Tangedco has dug up the road which is opposite the portion dug up by CMWSSB. It was this space that was spared for the public to use. “Rajamannar Salai is a narrow road; therefore we want the Chennai Corporation to relay the section dug up by CMWSSB at the earliest,” says K. Prasanna, a resident of K.K. Nagar.

Residents also pointed out that they find driving on the stretch at night quite unsafe as overgrown avenue trees block the light from street lamps.

In this regard, a GCC officials says that the needful will be done at the earliest.

