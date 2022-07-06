Rain gives respite to city dwellers from heat

Villivakkam records 3 cm of rain; day temperature falls by 3 degree Celsius

On Wednesday evening, several places in north and western parts of the city experienced heavy showers.

The Met Office here has predicted light to moderate rain for the city on Thursday, which would help bring down the temperature. The convergence of westerly winds is what is causing the rains, said officials of the Regional Meteorological Office, Chennai.

Villivakkam recorded 3 cm of rain, followed Nungambakkam, Meenambakkam and Tiruvallur recording 1 cm of rain each. These figures were recorded till 8.30 p.m. on Wednesday. The rain brought down temperature at Nungambakkam by 3 degree Celsius and at Meenambakkam by 4 degree Celsius. On Thursday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degree Celsius and minimum around 26 Degree Celsius.

The RMC has forecast that on Thursday, light to moderate rain was likely at isolated places with isolated thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Heavy to very heavy rain too was likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris and ghat areas of Coimbatore districts. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts.

Weather blogger Pradeep John said that Chennai received monsoon-like rains from intensification of stratus clouds. He said that with intense rains pounding the Cauvery catchment in Kodagu, dams in Cauvery basin such as Kabini and Hemavathi are getting filled up too. He said that as long as monsoon surge was active in Kerala and Karnataka side, monsoon-like cloudy days will continue in leeward side in Tamil Nadu.