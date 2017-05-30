Rain brings respite from heat

Sharp showers on Monday evening broke the prolonged dry spell in the city bringing much delight to residents. Several parts of the rain-starved city, which were reeling under heat wave-like conditions, experienced thunderstorms that lasted for over half hour.

The radar images of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, indicated rainfall in areas north of Chennai, particularly Manali, Red Hills, Parrys Corner, Cholavaram, from around 5 p.m. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds spread to areas like Nungambakkam and T. Nagar too. The weather observatory in Nungambakkam recorded 3mm of rain between 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Areas in the southern suburbs, such as Pallavaram, Chromepet and Tambaram, received sharp spells in the evening.

The mercury level at Nungambakkam peaked at 41.6 degree Celsius on Monday. The sultry weather led to thunderstorm activity that usually follows a period of intense heat during the day. The southern suburbs too grappled with blistering heat as the mercury level soared above the 40-degree Celsius mark. The weather observatory in Meenambakkam recorded 41.8 degree Celsius.

According to Meteorological department officials, such thunderstorms last for a short period and are common during summer.

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on Tuesday. S.B. Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Chennai, said conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over Kerala. Cyclone Mora, which is expected to make landfall near the Bangladesh coast on Tuesday, has also contributed to the onset of the monsoon.

Hot westerlies

The department added that the day temperature is likely to increase in the next two days in Tamil Nadu as hot westerlies will continue to prevail over the State.

S. Balachandran, director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the cyclone has helped the strengthening of westerly winds. While it is conducive for the onset of monsoon, this would also lead to an increase in the mercury level for two days.

There may be an increase in cloud cover and thunderstorms may occur in the interior parts in the evening, he added. Chennai will experience a day temperature of 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday and a partly cloudy sky.