Railway, FCI and NHAI launch cleanliness drive

October 01, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Railway celebrated ‘Swachhata Hi Sewa’ in 30 railway stations, including Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Station, where a large number of railway staff, schoolchildren and members of NGOs participated.

While Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh and Additional General Manager Kaushal Kishore participated in the cleanliness drive at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager B. Vishwanath Eerya, participated the programme at Egmore station.

Food Corporation of India General Manager (Tamil Nadu) P. Muthumaran flagged off a cleanliness campaign.

Officials of the Chennai Regional office of National Highways Authority of India conducted a cleanliness drive at the Vanagaram toll plaza. Tree saplings were also planted.

NHAI also plans a month-long special campaign during which massive cleaning operations are to be carried out on national highway stretches, toll plazas and other wayside amenities.