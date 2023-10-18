HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Railway Board allots ₹7.80 crore for survey work for 7 track expansion projects in Tamil Nadu

The projects include a plan to double the track from Arakkonam to Chengalpattu for a stretch of 68 km, with a bypass track connecting Palur and Paranur

October 18, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
At present, the Chengalpattu-Arakkonam section has suburban train services only till Thirumalpur via Kancheepuram because of the presence of a single track. Photo: File

At present, the Chengalpattu-Arakkonam section has suburban train services only till Thirumalpur via Kancheepuram because of the presence of a single track. Photo: File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

In a big boost to railway commuters of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram, the Railway Board has given sanction to conduct a final location survey for the doubling of tracks on the Arakkonam-Chengalpattu section.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southern Railway, sharing the details, said the expansion of seven railway lines had been proposed by the Railway Board and ₹7.80 crore was sanctioned to carry out the location survey for the projects, covering 390 km in total.

The Railway Board has planned to double the track from Arakkonam to Chengalpattu for a stretch of 68 km, with a bypass track connecting Palur and Paranur. The location survey for the doubling project will be carried out at ₹1.36 crore.

Of the remaining six projects, for which final location survey will be carried out shortly, four involves the commissioning of the third and fourth lines from Arakkonam to Jollarpet (145 km); Gummidipoondi to Sullurpet (70 km); Sullurpet to Gudur (55 km); and Korukkupet to Basin Bridge (5 km). The remaining two will take up the doubling of tracks on the Tiruchi-Karur and Cuddalore port-Cuddalore railway junction lines.

At present, the Chengalpattu-Arakkonam section has suburban train services only till Thirumalpur via Kancheepuram because of the presence of a single track. The section is used more as a freight corridor and remains unexplored for suburban passenger services.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.