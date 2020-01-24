Raids on units for plastic use

The Chennai Corporation has identified 41,206 commercial units that used banned plastic bags, and penalised the owners for violating the plastic ban.

The Corporation has collected ₹19.45 lakh as fine from the violators of the ban, in the 15 zones of the city. The civic body seized 72.76 tonnes of banned plastics from commercial units, from January 1, 2019, to January 22, 2020. On Thursday, raids were conducted in various locations, covering 20,423 commercial establishments. Over 11.6 tonnes of plastic bags were collected, primarily from shops in Alandur, Adyar, Valasaravakkam and Kodambakkam. On Thursday, 15,595 shops were raided for banned plastic materials. As many as 327 shops in Tiruvottiyur; 91 in Manali; 1,348 in Madhavaram; 1,047 in Tondiarpet; 294 in Royapuram; 184 in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar; 984 in Ambattur; 1,023 in Anna Nagar; 472 in Teynampet; 1,465 in Kodambakkam; 1,955 in Valasaravakkam; 1,337 in Alandur; 2,882 in Adyar; 1,165 in Perungudi and 1,021 in Sholinganallur were covered in the plastic raids on Thursday.

The State government has banned 14 different varieties of plastic materials to control pollution. Corporation officials have been collecting fine from violators of the plastic ban, seizing the material.