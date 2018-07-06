Quick compost

Composting involves processes, and resources. Where community composting, especially the one undertaken with assistance from the local body, is concerned, the picture is often hazy as various variables have to align favourably.

These considerations can keep people from getting started on composting. And, in most activities, getting started well is half the battle won – that is certainly true of composting.

Aruna Subramaniam, a resident of Sri Ram Nagar, Alwarpet, offers "instant composting" methods.

One of them requires just a mixie, rejected vegetables and shavings of fruit peels. And, of course, a little bit of electricity.

She places vegetables and shavings of fruit peels and grinds them in a mixer. The resultant mix is diluted with water and poured over plants in the garden.

In addition. flowers used for decoration and worship can be directly placed in pots containing plants. Similarly, afteruse, coffee and tea residue can go directly into a potted plant, says Aruna.