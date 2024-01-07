Qualcomm India expands presence in Chennai with new design centre

January 07, 2024 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Qualcomm announced plans to expand their operations in Chennai on January 7. The chip designer plans to invest ₹177.27 crore on a new design centre, that can create jobs for up to 1,600 skilled professionals.

The new centre will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies. It will also actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G cellular technology, affirming the company's commitment to be at the forefront of the wireless communications industry, according to a release.

"At the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet in Chennai today, Qualcomm Incorporated announced a significant expansion in Chennai with a new facility for their Design Centre, representing a proposed investment of ₹177.27 crore," the release said.

Savi Soin, President, Qualcomm India, said the new design centre in Chennai plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India. “The new design centre is a critical asset to support Qualcomm’s commitment to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Design in India’. This will expand our collaboration with India technology partners and accelerate the market adoption of new technology,” he said. Mahesh Moorthy, Vice President, Engineering and Qualcomm Chennai Design Center Head, said the Tamil Nadu, with its rich pool of skilled professionals, outstanding educational institutions and focus on innovation, holds the key to propelling Qualcomm’s technological advancements to new heights.