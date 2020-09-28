Chennai

Quack arrested in Poondi

The police have arrested a 48-year-old quack who ran a clinic adjacent to his medical shop in Poondi on Sunday.

According to the police, S. Srinivasan, 48, has a pharmacy at Pullarambakkam near Poondi for the past 10 years. “Over the last three years, he has been treating the villagers and administering injections,” said a police officer.

Based on information, the police raided his clinic and found that he did not have any certificates to show that he was a doctor. The police have arrested him and further investigation is on.

