HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Pythons, black squirrel seized from passenger at Chennai airport

The animals were seized from a passenger who had landed at the Chennai airport from Bangkok; further investigations are underway

September 15, 2023 12:11 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Officers of the Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs Department have seized 16 pythons and one black squirrel from an air passenger at the Chennai airport.

Following an intelligence input, one male Indian passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, was intercepted by the officers. On examination of his checked-in baggage, 16 ball pythons and a black squirrel were found concealed. The animals were recovered and seized under provisions of the Customs Act.

Further investigations are under way, as per a press release from Shivaprakash Veeresh Baddi, Additional Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Airport / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.