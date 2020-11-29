Chennai

Put up ‘no helmet-no petrol’ placards, traffic police instruct city fuel outlets

In an effort to create awareness on road safety, Chennai Traffic Police have asked petrol pumps to spread the message by placing placards with the message “no helmet-no petrol”.

In a communication, N. Kannan, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, has asked Deputy Commissioners of Police to ask all petrol pumps under their jurisdiction to display the message: “No helmet: no petrol and no seat belt - no petrol” in coordination with the District Supply Officer.

The officers have been told to ensure that all petrol pumps display the message.

Mr. Kannan said this initiative had been taken as part of creating awareness about wearing helmets and seat belts among two-wheeler riders and motorists in the city to reduce fatalities.

